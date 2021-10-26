Fremont Police Dept. honors late community member through Pink Patch Project

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - When you bring up the name Kim Koski in Fremont, everyone has a story on how she touched their lives.

“Kim was a bubbly person that was really into her family and friends. She adored going to baseball games,” said Fremont Officer Chad Smith.

“Just had life about her that was just infectious and you just wanted to be around her,” said Lottie Mitchell, Kim’s co-worker.

Officers at the Fremont Police department say Kim would often stop by. That’s where Officer Chad Smith got to know her.

“She was a person that everybody loved, totally loved the police department and all of us here. Her family would take care of us. They would send us cinnamon rolls and stuff like that and send us thank you cards for the simplest, littlest things,” said Officer Smith.

Kim was the Parks and Rec Director in Fremont. She had a passion for helping kids in the community.

When she was diagnosed with cancer, the community showed their love for Kim right back. They rallied around her.

Some at the police department would even shave their heads in support.

“It hit us all pretty good. I mean especially the ones that really knew her both professionally and intimately. There were the big drives that everyone was supporting her, we wore support Kim Koski shirts.”

When Kim died in January, her loved ones say it was a huge blow to the entire community. Now, her co-workers and the Fremont Police Department are making sure the light she brought to so many carries on.

The Fremont Police Department joined the Pink Patch Project for the first time this year so they could donate to the thing that meant most to Kim, helping Fremont’s kids.

The money raised by officers will go to Kim’s foundation so a Fremont High School student can get a college scholarship.

“To see that her legacy will live on through her memorial fund helping youth with college expenses, it’s heartwarming to me to know that she will always have an impact,” said Mitchell.

The Fremont Police Department is selling pink patches for $10 to go to the Kim Koski Foundation. The department says they will keep selling them well past October so they can help as much as possible.

If you would like to purchase one you can stop by the Fremont Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.