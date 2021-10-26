Former Dodge County Attorney appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass made his initial appearance in a federal court on Monday.

Court documents state that Glass is charged with two counts of cyberstalking. Each count carries up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. Glass pleaded not guilty.

The appearance comes nearly one month after Glass’ federal grand jury indictment. It is reported that the courts did not seek detention.

Authorities say among the conditions of Glass’ release are:

Report to U.S. Probation and Pre-trial services online

Maintain or seek employment

Avoid all contact with witnesses or victim

Not possess a firearm or any dangerous weapon

Refrain from use/possession of alcohol or narcotic

Submit to drug testing

Report any contacts with law enforcement

Subject his home or vehicle to searches

