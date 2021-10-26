Advertisement

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Rain arrives overnight

By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies continue tonight along with gusty winds ahead of the arrival of our next chance for rain.

While a stray shower or two may fall by midnight our best rain chances hold off until after 2-3 AM Wednesday. This will be similar to Sunday in that it will be a rainy day from start to finish... rain arrives early in the morning and we’ll see periods of showers, thunderstorms and on and off heavy rain through the day.

A wet Wednesday
A wet Wednesday(wowt)

This doesn’t clear until Thursday early afternoon with totals of 1-2″ looking likely... possibly some higher amounts for those that see consistent thunder and over western Iowa where the rain continues longer. The rain holds on the longest over western Iowa, so clearing there may not happen until the mid afternoon... to the west in Nebraska you may see clearing earlier.

Heavy rain Wednesday
Heavy rain Wednesday(wowt)

We’ll clear out late Thursday with a cool and dry forecast for the evening. Highs will be in the 50s through Friday. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week with low to mid-60s expected. Enjoy!

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)

Halloween looks cooler and cloudier as highs fall to the 50s and by Sunday night we’ll see the chance for a few showers.

Halloween forecast
Halloween forecast(wowt)

Rain becomes more likely Monday with highs in the 40s. We’ll have to watch Monday closely... there is the possibility that we see a few snowflakes overnight into Tuesday as lows fall to the 30s. It doesn’t look like there will be much moisture coming, but we will be chilly! Highs struggle to warm through Thursday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

