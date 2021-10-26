Advertisement

Bon Iver coming to Pinewood Bowl Theater June 18

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bon Iver announced their return to the road on Monday with a 23-date US tour, and one of their stops will be Lincoln. Bon Iver, featuring Bonny Light Horseman, will be coming to the Pinewood Bowl Theater on June 18. Tickets will be on Sale Friday at Noon.

For more information, please visit boniver.org/tour. Tickets subject to applicable service charges. Event time and date subject to change.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster App on a mobile device. The Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office is open on Tuesdays from 11AM-3PM. If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402.904.5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

