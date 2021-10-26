Advertisement

Bellevue dad facing murder charges in deaths of his two children

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge on Tuesday upgraded the charges against the Bellevue father accused of killing his two children in May.

Previously facing two charges of child abuse resulting in death, Class 2A felonies, Price is now facing two first-degree murder charges for the deaths of his two children, Emily and Theodore, after the judge determined there was probable cause.

At Price’s court appearance last week, Sarpy County Judge Thompson said he would consider whether there was enough evidence to amend the charges to murder. Forensic evidence released earlier this month indicated Emily and Theodore had been smothered.

Price remains in jail until trial on a $2.5 million bond. He will be arraigned Nov. 2.

His pretrial has been set for Nov. 22, with trial scheduled to commence Dec. 6.

Price shared joint custody of the two children, and court documents say it was his weekend to have them when authorities from the kids dead in their home when conducting a welfare check. Price was arrested a few hours later in California.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ISP reported a crash north of Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that killed one...
Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one
Omaha Police are investigating a fight disturbance that turned into a shooting in south Omaha...
Fight at south Omaha gas station turns into shooting
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., in this file...
Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements
Omaha tentants in dangerous rental house follows complaint to city after eviction
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

Latest News

Pottawattamie County officials say high vaccination rates at Tyson plant helps goal
Tyson Foods says their COVID-19 vaccine mandate worked. 6 News also shares coronavirus...
Tyson vaccines and Douglas County COVID-19 numbers
Stores continue to pop up in Omaha's Old Market as new business owners attempt to combat urban...
Omaha business owners combatting inner-city deacy
An update for the case of Adam Price, the Bellevue dad accused of smothering his children to...
Bellevue Dad case update
The Fremont Police Department is honoring Kim Koski after her passing and is holding a...
Fremont PD Pink Patch fundraiser