Bellevue dad facing murder charges in deaths of his two children

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge on Tuesday upgraded the charges against the Bellevue father accused of killing his two children in May.

Previously facing two charges of child abuse resulting in death, Class 2A felonies, Price is now facing two first-degree murder charges for the deaths of his two children, Emily and Theodore, after the judge determined there was probable cause.

At Price’s court appearance last week, Sarpy County Judge Thompson said he would consider whether there was enough evidence to amend the charges to murder. Forensic evidence released earlier this month indicated Emily and Theodore had been smothered.

Price remains in jail until trial on a $2.5 million bond. He will be arraigned Nov. 2.

His pretrial has been set for Nov. 22, with trial scheduled to commence Dec. 6.

Price shared joint custody of the two children, and court documents say it was his weekend to have them when authorities from the kids dead in their home when conducting a welfare check. Price was arrested a few hours later in California.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

