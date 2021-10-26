Advertisement

8-year-old Kansas boy dies in ATV crash

An 8-year-old boy in Kansas has passed away after an ATV accident in which he flipped the...
An 8-year-old boy in Kansas has passed away after an ATV accident in which he flipped the vehicle while not wearing a helmet.(GRAY TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says an 8-year-old boy has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving in a southwestern Kansas field crashed.

The patrol says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday in Ford County. Investigators say the ATV flipped, killing 8-year-old Nicholas Williams, of Offerle, Kansas.

Officials say the boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ISP reported a crash north of Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that killed one...
Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one
Omaha Police are investigating a fight disturbance that turned into a shooting in south Omaha...
Fight at south Omaha gas station turns into shooting
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., in this file...
Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Dalton Berens hasd been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities have...
Remains found in Plattsmouth identified as man missing since February 2020

Latest News

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be accepting mountain lion hunting tag lottery...
Nebraska‘s mountain lion season looming; hunting tags up for grabs
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Oct. 26 COVID-19 update: Douglas County Commissioners hear weekly report
Omaha Police have arrested two male juveniles in connection to the south Omaha Mega Saver...
Two juveniles arrested in south Omaha gas station shooting
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Kansas man arrested in Nebraska after multiple trooper pursuits