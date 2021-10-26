8-year-old Kansas boy dies in ATV crash

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says an 8-year-old boy has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving in a southwestern Kansas field crashed.

The patrol says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday in Ford County. Investigators say the ATV flipped, killing 8-year-old Nicholas Williams, of Offerle, Kansas.

Officials say the boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

