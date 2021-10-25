Advertisement

Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a house in the tiny, northern town of Marengo, Wis., were a brother and sister known to the homeowners, who escaped injury.(Peter Wasson/The Ashland Daily Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) - Two people have died after their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town, they were a brother and sister known by the homeowners.

The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, Wisconsin. Sheriff’s officials identified the victims as 29-year-old Aaron Mika and his 21-year-old sister, Aleah Mika. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The two homeowners escaped without injury. They knew the pair of siblings, recalling both of their graduation parties that they attended.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating along with assistance from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the full Associated Press article here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
A former Omaha woman was convicted of wire fraud in a federal court on Oct. 15.
Former Omaha woman scammed employer, convicted of wire fraud
Jesse's Place in east Omaha caught fire early Sunday morning but was unoccupied at the time.
North Omaha business catches fire overnight, no injuries
Community rallies behind Tabor, Iowa family
Tabor, Iowa community helps harvest crops after family loses farmer in tragic accident
Robert Thielen, 25, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 20 for being a felon in possession...
Omaha man sentenced for felon in possession of 16 firearms

Latest News

Former Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)
Ex-Kansas Senate leader pleads no contest to DUI
More rain Wednesday
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Looking ahead to more rain
Emily's Monday evening forecast
The NDOT announced Monday that parts of I-80 near 84th Street and the Big Papio Creek will...
NDOT finishes repairs ahead of schedule, interstate 80 lanes to reopen