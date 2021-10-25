Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) - Two people have died after their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town, they were a brother and sister known by the homeowners.

The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, Wisconsin. Sheriff’s officials identified the victims as 29-year-old Aaron Mika and his 21-year-old sister, Aleah Mika. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The two homeowners escaped without injury. They knew the pair of siblings, recalling both of their graduation parties that they attended.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating along with assistance from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

