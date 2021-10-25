Road through south Omaha’s Mandan Park to close indefinitely

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beloved and historic park in South Omaha will soon undergo some changes in an effort to deter crime, but not everyone in the neighborhood is thrilled about the change.

The road through Mandan Park, just north of 13th and Harrison streets will close traffic to vehicles in the coming weeks.

“You know, it’s a place to get away, it’s a sanctuary,” says Stephen Bolgar, a South Omaha native who grew up venturing through the park as a kid.

Bolgar and his wife, Jacky Paulson, have spent countless hours cleaning up piles of garbage from the park.

For years, the park has fallen victim to illegal dumping and a variety of other crimes.

“It’s also a matter of keeping our neighborhood safe, before we started doing this, the park was literally covered in trash, there were people firing guns constantly, there were homeless camps,” Paulson says.

The two say they were promised by the city that if the park was cleaned up, the city would repair the road, which is in rough shape.

Earlier this year, both entrances to the park were resurfaced, a move that Bolgar and Paulson say was a good first step.

“We’ve spent a lot of time, three to four years, trying to get this park cleaned up hoping the city would do their part and just fix the potholes, if they don’t want to fix the whole road right away, they could at least just fix the potholes so we could have other people drive through here and help keep illegal activity down.”

Paulson, Bolgar, and other park advocates say if the entire road gets fixed or resurfaced, it would open the doors to more frequent and positive activity that would stop things like illegal dumping.

“The trash is almost gone, people are very rarely poaching anymore, but to keep it safe and keep it clean, we’ve got to have people coming through, and for people to come through, you have to have a drivable road,” they say.

But the city’s view is quite the opposite. They plan to close the road indefinitely to vehicle traffic in the coming weeks.

“You’ll be able to ride a bike, you’ll be able to walk, you’ll be able to take it in and enjoy it, but what will happen is that it will limit the areas that people will use for dumping,” says city councilman Vinny Palermo, who lives in and represents the South Omaha area. “We have cameras in there that will hopefully deter people and it’ll be a way we can curb the issues that are surrounding this park currently.”

Palermo says actions taken up to this point - constant police patrolling, cleaning the park, and placing some cameras - haven’t been fully effective.

But he says closing the road may be the right answer and could encourage more people to use and enjoy the park.

“The city’s invested in the parks, they’re a vital part of our community and if we’re not doing our job to make sure that we invite families and children there, especially with the large amount of kids that attend the schools nearby, then we’re not doing our part as the city,” Palermo says.

“OPD has given their full attention, and have been a big part of helping to preserve the park and the atmosphere down there, but we can’t rely on the police department to be our personal security for this park after hours when there’s a way that we can curb it without utilizing their resources,” Palermo adds.

Neighbors worry that by closing the road, conditions inside the park will worsen.

“If they close this road, what’s going to happen is people won’t want to hike or even walk through here because homeless vagabonds will come in, there will be lots of dumping in the park and it won’t be an inviting place anymore.”

“Everybody has memories of Mandan from their childhood and we want our children to have those same memories so, it’s special to us, it means something to us,” Kohler says.

Councilman Palermo did not provide an exact time frame for when the road will be closed, or for how long. He reminds the community that the park will remain open and it will still be accessible for families to enjoy by walking, hiking, or biking.

