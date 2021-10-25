Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said during a news conference Monday that he plans to fight OSHA in court over the COVID-19 vaccination requirements as soon as the agency reveals them.

Also on Monday, the governor reiterated his position against vaccination mandates and said during the news conference that he planned to take action against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to fight those requirements.

“As soon as those rules come out, we will be taking OSHA and anybody else to court to get an injunction and stop what is a huge abuse of federal power to mandate vaccines through these emergency rules,” Ricketts said.

Tasked by President Biden to draft vaccination rules for businesses with at least 100 employees, OSHA is expected to roll out its plan any day now.

“I think I’ve made it very clear: I encourage people to get the vaccines. But I am 100% against a vaccine mandate. I think that it’s absolutely wrong to make anybody choose between a shot in the arm they don’t want and feeding their family.”

At the beginning of his Monday news conference to again tout the state’s response to the pandemic, Ricketts also encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even as hospital capacity increases.

“While this virus, it primarily has an impact on those 65 and older, you can be in your 40s and severely impacted,” he said, noting those with questions should consult their doctor.

The governor encouraged those seeking employment, noting nurses as a specific example, to “come work for the State of Nebraska, because we’re not going to mandate vaccines, and we’ve got hiring bonuses for nurses, for example.”

