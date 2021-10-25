Advertisement

Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said during a news conference Monday that he plans to fight OSHA in court over the COVID-19 vaccination requirements as soon as the agency reveals them.

Also on Monday, the governor reiterated his position against vaccination mandates and said during the news conference that he planned to take action against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to fight those requirements.

“As soon as those rules come out, we will be taking OSHA and anybody else to court to get an injunction and stop what is a huge abuse of federal power to mandate vaccines through these emergency rules,” Ricketts said.

Tasked by President Biden to draft vaccination rules for businesses with at least 100 employees, OSHA is expected to roll out its plan any day now.

At the beginning of his Monday news conference to again tout the state’s response to the pandemic, Ricketts also encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even as hospital capacity increases.

“While this virus, it primarily has an impact on those 65 and older, you can be in your 40s and severely impacted,” he said, noting those with questions should consult their doctor.

The governor encouraged those seeking employment, noting nurses as a specific example, to “come work for the State of Nebraska, because we’re not going to mandate vaccines, and we’ve got hiring bonuses for nurses, for example.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
A former Omaha woman was convicted of wire fraud in a federal court on Oct. 15.
Former Omaha woman scammed employer, convicted of wire fraud
Jesse's Place in east Omaha caught fire early Sunday morning but was unoccupied at the time.
North Omaha business catches fire overnight, no injuries
Community rallies behind Tabor, Iowa family
Tabor, Iowa community helps harvest crops after family loses farmer in tragic accident
Abandoned hotel in southwest Omaha fuel neighbor, city concerns

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Oct. 22 COVID-19 update: Methodist Health answers questions about boosters
Omaha-metro hospitals seeing increase in women with more aggressive breast cancer diagnoses
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Oct. 21 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1 death, 228 cases
Nebraska DHHS hospitalization data as reported on the dashboard on Wednesday morning Oct. 21,...
Nebraska scales back COVID-19 data reporting as hospitals resume elective surgeries