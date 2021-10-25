Advertisement

Police investigating Sunday night cutting in north Omaha

By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers responded to a cutting in north Omaha around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening that left one victim wounded.

The incident took place near North 42nd Street and Curtis Ave. Officers reported that they met a 19-year-old male victim on arrival suffering from multiple puncture wounds to his body.

The victim was then transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries.

Officials say witnesses reported the victim was involved in a fight with multiple people. Investigators are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867.

