Pedestrian dies in accident involving two vehicles

It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday at Highway 75 & Hamilton
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating the death of a pedestrian involving two vehicles.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday at Highway 75 North and Hamilton in Omaha.

Police say Cody Stiles was walking in a northbound lane when he was hit by a 2011 Ford Escape.

Immediately after impact, Stiles was hit a second time by a 2016 Volvo SUV.

Omaha Fire Medics declared Stiles dead at the scene.

Nebraska State Patrol was called to assist with road closures. The highway reopened about two hours later.

No one in the Ford or Volvo was hurt.

