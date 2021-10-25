Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one
Oct. 25, 2021
ATLANTIC, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash near Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that left one dead and two injured.
ISP reports the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near 620th Street and Dallas Road, just north of Atlantic.
Reports indicate that one of the vehicles crossed the center line and struck the second vehicle head-on, killing 29-year-old Griffin Ferguson of Humboldt, Iowa. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The two others involved in the crash, both drivers, were reportedly wearing a seatbelt. Both were taken to a Des Moines area hospital for injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
