Overnight crash in Iowa injures two, kills one

The ISP reported a crash north of Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that killed one individual and injured two others.(KCRG)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTIC, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash near Atlantic, Iowa, early Monday morning that left one dead and two injured.

ISP reports the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near 620th Street and Dallas Road, just north of Atlantic.

Reports indicate that one of the vehicles crossed the center line and struck the second vehicle head-on, killing 29-year-old Griffin Ferguson of Humboldt, Iowa. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The two others involved in the crash, both drivers, were reportedly wearing a seatbelt. Both were taken to a Des Moines area hospital for injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

