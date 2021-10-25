Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest 19-year-old after homicide investigation

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide investigation from about a week ago when they found an 18-year-old on the sidewalk hurt.

Justyn Wagner, 19, was booked into Douglas County for first-degree murder in the death of KorVanta Hill, use of a Weapon to commit a felony, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hill was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in “extremely critical condition,” according to the release. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Omaha Police went to the area of 39th and Pratt St. on Oct. 18 on reports of gunshots and found Hill hurt on a sidewalk.

