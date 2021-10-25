Omaha man sentenced in federal court for gun possession as a felon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 28-year-old man was sentenced in federal court Monday by a U.S. district court judge.

Delbert Lewis was sentenced to four years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Lewis will serve another three years of supervised release after his sentence.

In an investigation by the Omaha Police, officers found a loaded Glock 43, 9 mm pistol when pulling a car over on Dec. 21, 2020. It reported Lewis had previous felony convictions for burglary, attempted robbery, and fleeing in Indiana, making him not allowed to have a gun.

According to the release, in the attempted robbery, “Lewis tried to take money from a victim by pointing a firearm at him.”

Sitting in the back passenger seat when the car was pulled over, they say Lewis told police that it was his gun and he put the gun under the seat in front of him.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.