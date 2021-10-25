Advertisement

OFD: Fire at North Omaha business intentionally set

By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two arson fires in less than a month, both along the same North 24th St.

The latest suspicious fire happened over the weekend at Jesse’s Place near North 24th and Grant just weeks before someone set fire to a home a few blocks away.

Jesse’s Place went up, smoke pouring from the building.

“We’re concerned for the citizens out there. If anyone gets injured in the fire and for our firefighters themselves going into the fire. It’s a dangerous situation for us just because we don’t know how someone set it, a lot of things can go wrong in an arson fire,” said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.

Things didn’t look too bad outside of Jesse’s Place, but a look inside shows us different. The bar is completely destroyed, the fire department says all of this damage is the work of an arsonist.

“As they went through there, there were signs that it was incendiary.”

Delesha Nunn is one of many people who will help the bar owner clean up this mess.

“Took the bar off the window from the outside pried it open and came through here.”

“It was her father’s place, you know so she’s really hurting right now. We want to try to fix whatever we can fix. I can’t believe it’s this bad, I can’t believe it. It was an attack, somebody did this,” said Nunn.

It will take a lot of time to clean up this bar and it will take time before the bar owner decides the future of Jesse’s Place.

Arson investigators are still trying to figure out who set fire to this Habitat for Humanity home. Less than 30 days ago, fire crews were called to 24th and Spaulding.

When they arrived, smoke was coming from the back of the home. Omaha Fire Department officials say someone burned the house on purpose.

Inside, it’s a mess but Habitat for Humanity is still hoping to make this place a home one day.

Omaha Fire Department officials are asking anyone with any information about these suspicious fires to call the Arson Hotline at 444-FIRE (3473) or Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
A former Omaha woman was convicted of wire fraud in a federal court on Oct. 15.
Former Omaha woman scammed employer, convicted of wire fraud
Jesse's Place in east Omaha caught fire early Sunday morning but was unoccupied at the time.
North Omaha business catches fire overnight, no injuries
Community rallies behind Tabor, Iowa family
Tabor, Iowa community helps harvest crops after family loses farmer in tragic accident
Robert Thielen, 25, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 20 for being a felon in possession...
Omaha man sentenced for felon in possession of 16 firearms

Latest News

Former Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)
Ex-Kansas Senate leader pleads no contest to DUI
More rain Wednesday
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Looking ahead to more rain
Emily's Monday evening forecast
The NDOT announced Monday that parts of I-80 near 84th Street and the Big Papio Creek will...
NDOT finishes repairs ahead of schedule, interstate 80 lanes to reopen
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin