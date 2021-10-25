OFD: Fire at North Omaha business intentionally set

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two arson fires in less than a month, both along the same North 24th St.

The latest suspicious fire happened over the weekend at Jesse’s Place near North 24th and Grant just weeks before someone set fire to a home a few blocks away.

Jesse’s Place went up, smoke pouring from the building.

“We’re concerned for the citizens out there. If anyone gets injured in the fire and for our firefighters themselves going into the fire. It’s a dangerous situation for us just because we don’t know how someone set it, a lot of things can go wrong in an arson fire,” said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.

Things didn’t look too bad outside of Jesse’s Place, but a look inside shows us different. The bar is completely destroyed, the fire department says all of this damage is the work of an arsonist.

“As they went through there, there were signs that it was incendiary.”

Delesha Nunn is one of many people who will help the bar owner clean up this mess.

“Took the bar off the window from the outside pried it open and came through here.”

“It was her father’s place, you know so she’s really hurting right now. We want to try to fix whatever we can fix. I can’t believe it’s this bad, I can’t believe it. It was an attack, somebody did this,” said Nunn.

It will take a lot of time to clean up this bar and it will take time before the bar owner decides the future of Jesse’s Place.

Arson investigators are still trying to figure out who set fire to this Habitat for Humanity home. Less than 30 days ago, fire crews were called to 24th and Spaulding.

When they arrived, smoke was coming from the back of the home. Omaha Fire Department officials say someone burned the house on purpose.

Inside, it’s a mess but Habitat for Humanity is still hoping to make this place a home one day.

Omaha Fire Department officials are asking anyone with any information about these suspicious fires to call the Arson Hotline at 444-FIRE (3473) or Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

