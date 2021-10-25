OFD: Fire at North Omaha business intentionally set, investigates suspicious fires

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators have been busy looking into the two fires along North 24th St. in about a month. One of the fires was set in a home, the lastest destroyed an Omaha bar over the weekend.

Jesse’s Place near 24th and Grant St. suffered heavy damage Sunday morning.

“This is where it gets bad.”

Actually, it’s all bad, not much left inside of Jesse’s Place. The Omaha Fire Department says someone set the fire that caused all this damage.

“Took the bar off the window from the outside pried it open and came through here.”

Delesha Nunn is one of many people who will help the bar owner clean up this mess.

“It was her father’s place, you know so she’s really hurting right now. We want to try to fix whatever we can fix. I can’t believe it’s this bad, I can’t believe it. It was an attack, somebody did this,” said Nunn.

It didn’t take investigators long to figure out this fire was intentionally set.

“As they went through there, there were signs that it was incendiary.”

Arson investigators are also trying to figure out who set fire to this Habitat for Humanity house, north of Jessie’s Place near 24th and Spaulding about a month ago.

A family was set to move into this house but the mess left behind by a suspected arsonist made that impossible.

“We’re concerned for the citizens out there. If anyone gets injured in the fire and for our firefighters themselves going into the fire. It’s a dangerous situation for us just because we don’t know how someone set it, a lot of things can go wrong in an arson fire,” said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.

Habitat officials believe they will be able to make this place a home, as for Jessie’s Place right now, the future is unclear.

Omaha Fire Department officials are asking anyone with any information about these suspicious fires to call the Arson Hotline at 444-FIRE (3473) or Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

