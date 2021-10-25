Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol arrests two on I-80; gun, marijuana seized

Darius Rice (left) and Alexus Webber were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol following a...
Darius Rice (left) and Alexus Webber were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people from South Carolina after an Oct. 22 traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Officials say the two suspects, Darius Rice, 24, and Alexus Webber, 21, were pulled over for following a vehicle too closely while driving eastbound on I-80 near Aurora. Reports say during the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, NSP troopers reported they discovered 132 lbs of marijuana in several duffel bags and also located a loaded handgun in the passenger door compartment.

Documents say Rice and Webber, both of Columbia, South Carolina, were arrested for possession of marijuana - more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

