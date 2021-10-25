Nebraska Medical Center making progress in Saddle Creek development project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s new development project near midtown is expected to significantly transform and improve the area as it continues to move forward.

UNMC states a new 350,000 square-foot administrative building will be constructed at the southwest corner of Saddle Creek Road and Farnam Street as part of their Saddle Creek Development project.

UNMC’s release says the new building will house critical functions for the hospital, such as providing workspace and collaboration for clinical faculty as well as serving as the administrative headquarters. It is reported that the project includes other mixed-use spaces and multi-modal connectivity that will benefit UNMC’s neighbors and the City of Omaha.

“This project is a keystone development connecting the main body of campus to the new Saddle Creek Site and will replace an end-of-life facility for UNMC. It will remove space pressure from the critical areas in the clinical and teaching core of campus while still allowing easy access to campus while helping further our sustainability goals.”

T&G Investments was selected by UNMC as the team to lead the design and construction of the project. UNMC states T&G Investments has completed similar projects in the Omaha market, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska’s headquarters, Think Whole Person Healthcare, and the Carson Group headquarters.

“T&G Investments is very excited to collaborate with UNMC on this important project as one of the first elements of their Saddle Creek Site,” said Chad Beeson, president of Tetrad Property Group. “Delivering a world-class facility that represents UNMC and the community while providing amenities for future generations is a scenario we are excited to invest in.”

