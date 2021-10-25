Nebraska DMV reports early success for new online document-tracking service

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has announced a new online service for tracking the production and mailing status of driver’s licenses and ID cards.

After applying for a license or ID card, the new online service gives customers the opportunity to see when their document has been printed and mailed. The DMV says to expect the new document to arrive within 10 days after it has been mailed.

The new service is accessible online. The DMV reports that the online information will be available for 90 days so those who apply for multiple documents may see more than one listed online.

“This new service is just one example of our ongoing efforts to provide customers the opportunity to do business with the DMV anytime, day or night, when it is most convenient for them. We encourage everyone to utilize this service and the many online services the Nebraska DMV provides.”

The only way customers could previously check on their new documents’ status was to contact the DMV directly during business hours. Now they can freely access that information any time online.

The DMV says since its launch, more than 4,000 customers have already taken advantage of the new online tracking service.

“This new service has already proven to be very beneficial for both our customers and our team,” said Sara O’Rourke, Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division of the Nebraska DMV. “Customers will have access to more accurate and timely information that can be accessed any time they wish.”

