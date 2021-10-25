Advertisement

Nebraska DMV reports early success for new online document-tracking service

The Nebraska DMV announced their new online document-tracking service has seen early success as more than 4,000 people have already used it.(Nebraska DMV)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has announced a new online service for tracking the production and mailing status of driver’s licenses and ID cards.

After applying for a license or ID card, the new online service gives customers the opportunity to see when their document has been printed and mailed. The DMV says to expect the new document to arrive within 10 days after it has been mailed.

The new service is accessible online. The DMV reports that the online information will be available for 90 days so those who apply for multiple documents may see more than one listed online.

The only way customers could previously check on their new documents’ status was to contact the DMV directly during business hours. Now they can freely access that information any time online.

The DMV says since its launch, more than 4,000 customers have already taken advantage of the new online tracking service.

“This new service has already proven to be very beneficial for both our customers and our team,” said Sara O’Rourke, Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division of the Nebraska DMV. “Customers will have access to more accurate and timely information that can be accessed any time they wish.”

