Advertisement

NDOT finishes repairs ahead of schedule, interstate 80 lanes to reopen

The NDOT announced Monday that parts of I-80 near 84th Street and the Big Papio Creek will...
The NDOT announced Monday that parts of I-80 near 84th Street and the Big Papio Creek will reopen, weather permitting, on Oct. 27.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that some Interstate 80 construction has been completed nearly a month ahead of schedule.

The NDOT says, weather permitting, that all I-80 lanes at 84th Street and the Big Papio Creek will be open beginning on Oct. 27 which is 24 days ahead of schedule.

NDOT says additional nighttime lane closures will occur in Spring 2022 to complete the bridge deck resurfacing with anticipated completion coming in late Spring 2022.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
A former Omaha woman was convicted of wire fraud in a federal court on Oct. 15.
Former Omaha woman scammed employer, convicted of wire fraud
Jesse's Place in east Omaha caught fire early Sunday morning but was unoccupied at the time.
North Omaha business catches fire overnight, no injuries
Community rallies behind Tabor, Iowa family
Tabor, Iowa community helps harvest crops after family loses farmer in tragic accident
Robert Thielen, 25, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 20 for being a felon in possession...
Omaha man sentenced for felon in possession of 16 firearms

Latest News

Former Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)
Ex-Kansas Senate leader pleads no contest to DUI
More rain Wednesday
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Looking ahead to more rain
Emily's Monday evening forecast
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin