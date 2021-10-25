NDOT finishes repairs ahead of schedule, interstate 80 lanes to reopen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that some Interstate 80 construction has been completed nearly a month ahead of schedule.

The NDOT says, weather permitting, that all I-80 lanes at 84th Street and the Big Papio Creek will be open beginning on Oct. 27 which is 24 days ahead of schedule.

NDOT says additional nighttime lane closures will occur in Spring 2022 to complete the bridge deck resurfacing with anticipated completion coming in late Spring 2022.

