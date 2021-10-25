Monday Oct. 25 COVID-19 update: Douglas County prepping for Moderna, J&J boosters

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

DCHD to provide Pfizer boosters

The Douglas County Health Department said Monday that all DCHD pop-up clinics would offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

Once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics, DCHD said in a news release.

Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:

ages 65 and older

anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting

anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions

anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting

Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, the release states.

Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported it had confirmed 269 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the local total of confirmed cases to 86,610 and the rolling seven-day average down from 136 to 133 cases.

The local death toll stands at 825.

Local hospital capacity stats are updated daily according to staffing levels. As of Sunday afternoon, hospitals were 85% full with 203 beds available, up from 142 on Thursday; while ICUs were 89% full with 32 beds available, up from 22 on Thursday.

Among those hospitalized are 176 COVID-19 patients, including three pediatric patients; that’s nine fewer adult patients but one more pediatric patient. As of Sunday afternoon, 62 were in ICUs, compared to 73 on Thursday; and 28 of those patients are still on ventilators.

Additionally, one adult patient is awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Three Rivers clinic update

The Three Rivers Public Health Department is adjusting its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic hours.

The clinics at the health department office, located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, will still happen on Tuesdays and Fridays, but with different hours:

TUESDAYS: 3 and 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAYS: Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Vaccinations are also provided at the Wanahoo Clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1320 E. 31st St. in Wahoo.

Lincoln-Lancaster update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported COVID-19 death: a man in his 80s who was vaccinated died, bringing the local death toll to 307.

LLCHD also reported a total of 148 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed over the weekend and on Monday, bringing the local total of confirmed cases to 40,746.

Currently, 91 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the health district, including 13 patients on ventilators.

LLCHD said Monday that 74.9% of residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health in Lincoln reported Monday that it was still caring for 61 COVID-19 patients up from 54 on Friday, with eight patients on ventilators.

Five more patients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The health system also reported it was caring for six pediatric patients — half as many as Friday — but none are positive for COVID-19.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the health department office, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave. – This clinic will only have Pfizer vaccinations available.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library, located at 6401 University Drive, with parking available in Lot E – This clinic will only have Pfizer vaccinations available.

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 1-6 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena, in Lot D off Abbott Drive

THURSDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the health department office, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the health department office, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena , in Lot D off Abbott Drive

2-4 p.m. at Trunk or Treat Village, located at 24th & Lake streets – This clinic will only have Pfizer vaccinations available.

Pfizer boosters

The Douglas County Health Department is distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination boosters at its clinics to those in certain groups:

Adults ages 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that make put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-49 with certain conditions listed above, or who are otherwise at risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the following vaccines at its clinics:

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses

Additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna for immunocompromised people

Pfizer booster

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

