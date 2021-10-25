Midwest Collectible Toy Show boasts good turn out for final event of year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -It’s safe to say there is plenty of collectibles to choose from at this show.

“You never know what you’re going to find...”

This is the 4th and final event of the year for the Midwest collectible toy show at the Omaha firefighters union. Since 2017, the attendance has been strong. But it’s been even busier this year.

“When we open the door in the morning we have a line. When it’s better weather we’ve had lines all the way out to the parking lot. People are eager to get back to the show after the pandemic,” said co-owner Brandon Strain.

Want comic books? They got it. Dying to find some action figures? It’s here. Need something for the little ones? You’ll find it. Over 30 vendors have all kinds of different collectibles.

“We have quite the diverse group. We have some that sell nothing but star wars. We have some that are just vintage Tonka and dolls,” said Brandon Strain.

These toys can give a sense of nostalgia to the adults and excitement to the kids.

“You can kind of see the toys I used to play with and then the toys they like to play with,” said Jennifer Oliver.

For Jennifer Oliver, the show is a good way to not only look at the cool collectibles and toys, but it’s also a good way to spend time with her kids.

“You kind of get to know exactly what they like. Helps out to kind of come to a place that’s small enough to keep my eyes on them but allow them a little freedom to let them roam and see what they like.”

Jennifer’s son is a big Pokemon fan But he says he’s open to looking at other items as well.

“I mainly like all the toys in the world so I’m basically looking for toys that look cool,” said Jennifer’s son.

Jennifer and her family are just one of many reasons why Brandon wants to always keep this show free of charge.

“I want this to only cost a person their time. You didn’t have to pay for admission to get in. So if you didn’t see anything you didn’t like, you weren’t out of anything but your time.”

