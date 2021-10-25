Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Drying out for the start of the workweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday was certainly a soggy day, with many spots in the Metro picking up 2 to 4 inches of rain. Essex, Iowa reported over 5.5 inches of rainfall for the day!

Thankfully, this low pressure system is now far to our east, with conditions drying out locally. Clouds are still lingering Monday morning, keeping temperatures in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Clouds should break up throughout the day, with highs warming into the low to mid-50s. Winds will be light, from the North to the ESE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday will start off near 40° with highs warming into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Winds will be higher, with SE gusts up to 35 mph.

Showers and a few storms move back in after Midnight Tuesday night, taking us off and on throughout the day Wednesday. Some showers may linger – especially in Iowa – through at least Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches look likely from this system, with the highest amounts east.

We’ll dry out for the end of the workweek with highs Friday in the upper-50s and highs Saturday in the lower-60s. Temperatures cool off again for Halloween and into early November.

