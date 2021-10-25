Kellogg’s officials ask for bargaining stalemate to end
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Kellogg Company has reached out directly to Union leaders on Monday and has asked to resume negotiations in an effort to get people back to work.
Kellogg’s has suggested that bargaining resume this week, this marks the second time the company has asked to resume bargaining since the strike began in early October.
The company sent out an email request to Union leaders.
Union leaders have yet to respond specifically to Monday’s email but remain focused on securing proper wages and benefits for workers. Barring any sudden changes regarding Monday’s request. Negotiations remain at a stalemate.
“As of right now, we are at a standstill with the company. We reached out to the company, they’ve said they reached out to us but as of right now, we are not currently talking,” said Chris Haynes on Oct. 13, senior negotiator at BCTGM Local 50G.
As for the strike, there are still future plans for the picket line. The Nebraska State AFL-CIO, alongside President Shuler, will join the BCTGM 50G picket line Thursday morning.
The Kellogg Company says they are hopeful that the Union will respond favorably to their invitation in hopes to reach a new agreement and get employees back to work.
