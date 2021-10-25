Kellogg’s officials ask for bargaining stalemate to end

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Kellogg Company has reached out directly to Union leaders on Monday and has asked to resume negotiations in an effort to get people back to work.

Kellogg’s has suggested that bargaining resume this week, this marks the second time the company has asked to resume bargaining since the strike began in early October.

The company sent out an email request to Union leaders.

“As we have stated from the beginning, the Company is willing to consider any proposals from the Union including proposals that would preserve a pathway for transitionals to legacy wages and benefits. At the end of the day, we have a responsibility to these employees – which is to engage in good faith bargaining toward a replacement agreement that gets them back to work.”

Union leaders have yet to respond specifically to Monday’s email but remain focused on securing proper wages and benefits for workers. Barring any sudden changes regarding Monday’s request. Negotiations remain at a stalemate.

“As of right now, we are at a standstill with the company. We reached out to the company, they’ve said they reached out to us but as of right now, we are not currently talking,” said Chris Haynes on Oct. 13, senior negotiator at BCTGM Local 50G.

As for the strike, there are still future plans for the picket line. The Nebraska State AFL-CIO, alongside President Shuler, will join the BCTGM 50G picket line Thursday morning.

JOIN us this Thursday at the BCTGM 50G picket line at the Kellogg plant in Omaha at 9:30am. AFL-CIO President Shuler will be present. #Strketober #1u #BCTGM #solidarity pic.twitter.com/zIAGIvW8v1 — NE State AFL-CIO (@NEAFLCIO) October 25, 2021

The Kellogg Company says they are hopeful that the Union will respond favorably to their invitation in hopes to reach a new agreement and get employees back to work.

