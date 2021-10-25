Advertisement

Iowa State is back in the AP Top 25 thanks in part to Breece Hall, who first played football growing up in Omaha

By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Before Breece Hall started running through Big 12 defenses at Iowa State, he had his first taste of the game in Omaha. While living here, Breece played for the Omaha Nebraska Warriors. He wasn’t a running back though, in the early days it was quarterback and receiver.

Even though Breece did not go to high school here, he is related to several talented Omaha athletes. He is cousins with Hunter Sallis and AJ Rollins. Roger Craig is also part of the family, yes the same Roger Craig who won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.

Through seven games this season, Breece has 818 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He scored the game-winner this weekend against Oklahoma State, a team that committed to a nine-man box designed to stop him. Breece still had 70 yards against the Cowboys.

Iowa State is back inside the AP Top 25 at 22 following the win against what was an undefeated Oklahoma State team.

