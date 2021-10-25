Advertisement

Huskers to continue ‘Red Carpet Experience’ ticket exchange for the youth

The Nebraska Athletic Department announced Monday they will be extending and expanding the Red Carpet Experience ticket exchange for underserved youth.(Rex Smith)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Athletic Department announced Monday that their popular Red Carpet Experience will also be used for a select number of games at other ticketed Husker events.

The Red Carpet Experience was used earlier this year at Memorial Stadium, the program provided underserved youth the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets and to experience Husker game days.

The Athletic Department’s release states that the Red Carpet Experience will now expand to other events including volleyball, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. Not only will this provide another opportunity for the youth but it also allows for Husker fans to get involved by returning tickets they are unable to use.

Nebraska Athletics has announced the selected games that will be part of the Red Carpet Experience for the remainder of the 2021-22 athletic season.

Football:

  • Oct. 30 vs. Purdue
  • Nov. 6 vs. Ohio State
  • Nov. 26 vs. Iowa

Volleyball:

  • Nov. 12 vs. Maryland
  • Nov. 20 vs. Rutgers

Women’s Basketball:

  • Nov. 14 vs. Alabama A&M
  • Nov. 20 vs. North Carolina Central
  • Dec. 11 vs. Indiana State
  • Dec. 22 vs. Wyoming

Men’s Basketball:

  • Nov. 27 vs. South Dakota
  • Dec. 22 vs. Kennesaw State
  • Jan. 29 vs. Rutgers
  • Feb. 5 vs. Northwestern

Nebraska fans can participate in the events in one of two ways - by logging into their ticket accounts online and selecting Red Carpet events or making a monetary donation through the Husker Athletic Fund.

The release states that Red Carpet Experience tickets are limited to students in 8th grade or younger, along with one or two accompanying parents/guardians.

