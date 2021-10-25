Huskers to continue ‘Red Carpet Experience’ ticket exchange for the youth

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Athletic Department announced Monday that their popular Red Carpet Experience will also be used for a select number of games at other ticketed Husker events.

The Red Carpet Experience was used earlier this year at Memorial Stadium, the program provided underserved youth the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets and to experience Husker game days.

The Athletic Department’s release states that the Red Carpet Experience will now expand to other events including volleyball, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. Not only will this provide another opportunity for the youth but it also allows for Husker fans to get involved by returning tickets they are unable to use.

“We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the Red Carpet Experience at Husker football games. The resounding success of the program to this point led us to explore how to continue to build on the Red Carpet Experience. We are pleased to include additional sports and continue to provide opportunities for youth across Nebraska.”

Nebraska Athletics has announced the selected games that will be part of the Red Carpet Experience for the remainder of the 2021-22 athletic season.

Football:

Oct. 30 vs. Purdue

Nov. 6 vs. Ohio State

Nov. 26 vs. Iowa

Volleyball:

Nov. 12 vs. Maryland

Nov. 20 vs. Rutgers

Women’s Basketball:

Nov. 14 vs. Alabama A&M

Nov. 20 vs. North Carolina Central

Dec. 11 vs. Indiana State

Dec. 22 vs. Wyoming

Men’s Basketball:

Nov. 27 vs. South Dakota

Dec. 22 vs. Kennesaw State

Jan. 29 vs. Rutgers

Feb. 5 vs. Northwestern

Nebraska fans can participate in the events in one of two ways - by logging into their ticket accounts online and selecting Red Carpet events or making a monetary donation through the Husker Athletic Fund.

The release states that Red Carpet Experience tickets are limited to students in 8th grade or younger, along with one or two accompanying parents/guardians.

