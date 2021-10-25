Gov. Ricketts defends Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry following indictment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday spoke in support of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who was indicted and pled “not guilty” last week to charges of concealment and making false statements.

The governor made his comments during a news conference on the Nebraska Center for Operational Excellence regarding the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

“Having known Congressman Jeff Fortenberry for years, that he is a man of high integrity, and I don’t believe he would knowingly violate campaign finance laws; and I’ll be praying for him and his family as they go through this fight.”

The indictment follows an FBI investigation into contributions made by a foreign national to Fortenberry’s 2016 re-election campaign and charges the Nebraska Republican with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

Fortenberry has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty last week in federal court. His attorney has argued that Fortenberry was misled and wasn’t aware at the time that $30,000 in contributions funneled into his campaign had originated with a Nigerian billionaire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

