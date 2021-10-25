Advertisement

Fight at south Omaha gas station turns into shooting

Omaha Police are investigating a fight disturbance that turned into a shooting in south Omaha...
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officers responded to a local Mega Saver for a fight disturbance Monday afternoon that was later upgraded to a shooting call.

Officials say the incident happened around 12:35 p.m. at a south Omaha Mega Saver located at 4420 S. 24th Street. Reports say Omaha Police met with an 18-year-old male victim who had injuries to his face from an assault.

OPD’s release states that responding officers were advised of another party at the scene who was shot but had fled before police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 for a possible reward of up to $10,000.

