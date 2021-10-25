Advertisement

Ex-Kansas Senate leader pleads no contest to DUI

Former Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)
Former Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (March 17, 2021)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita Republican who once was one of the Kansas Legislature’s most powerful lawmakers has pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Former Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop appeared in a Topeka court Monday to formally accept a deal with prosecutors that dropped a felony charge of trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka.

A Shawnee County District Judge found Suellentrop guilty and sentenced him to 6 months in jail for the DUI and 90 days for reckless driving.

The bulk of the jail sentences were suspended but he will serve 48 hours in jail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
A former Omaha woman was convicted of wire fraud in a federal court on Oct. 15.
Former Omaha woman scammed employer, convicted of wire fraud
Jesse's Place in east Omaha caught fire early Sunday morning but was unoccupied at the time.
North Omaha business catches fire overnight, no injuries
Community rallies behind Tabor, Iowa family
Tabor, Iowa community helps harvest crops after family loses farmer in tragic accident
Robert Thielen, 25, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 20 for being a felon in possession...
Omaha man sentenced for felon in possession of 16 firearms

Latest News

More rain Wednesday
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Looking ahead to more rain
Emily's Monday evening forecast
The NDOT announced Monday that parts of I-80 near 84th Street and the Big Papio Creek will...
NDOT finishes repairs ahead of schedule, interstate 80 lanes to reopen
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin