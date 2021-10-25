Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Looking ahead to more rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a stormy Sunday we’re enjoying a break from the rain. Rain totals climbed well over 3″ for many with the official total for Omaha at 2.28″, a record for the day.

Soggy Sunday (wowt)

We’ll remain dry Tuesday with cool conditions and less sunshine... clouds build through the day along with gusty winds at times. This will make highs in the mid 50s to low 60s feel cooler. Keep that in mind!

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday we’ll look ahead to our next rain chances. This will be similar to Sunday in that it will be a rainy day from start to finish... rain arrives early in the morning and we’ll see periods of showers, thunderstorms and on and off heavy rain through the day. This doesn’t clear until Thursday morning with totals of 1-2″ looking likely... possibly some higher amounts for those that see consistent thunder.

More rain Wednesday (wowt)

We’ll clear out Thursday with a cool and dry forecast. Highs will be in the 50s through Friday. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week with mid-60s expected. Enjoy! Halloween looks cooler and cloudier as highs fall to the 50s and by Sunday night we’ll see the chance for a few showers. Rain becomes more likely Monday with highs in the 40s. We’ll have to watch Monday closely... there is the possibility that we see a few snowflakes overnight into Tuesday as lows fall to the 30s. It doesn’t look like there will be much moisture coming, but we will be chilly! Highs struggle to warm through Thursday.

