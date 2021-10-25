Advertisement

Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

FILE - This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was convicted of killing...
FILE - This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was convicted of killing 33 young men and was executed in 1994. Six victims remain unidentified.(AP Photo/File)
By DON BABWIN
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have identified the remains of one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the Chicago area in the 1970s.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart was expected to release the victim’s name at a news conference later Monday.

The victim’s remains were one of six unidentified sets that authorities hadn’t yet identified. The remains of most of Gacy’s victims were found in the crawl space under his suburban Chicago house or buried on his property in 1978.

In 2011, Dart’s office exhumed the unknown victims’ remains in the hopes of identifying them through advances in DNA testing. He asked anyone who had a male relative disappear in the Chicago area in the 1970s, when Gacy was luring victims to his house to kill them, to submit DNA for comparison.

Dozens of people heeded Dart’s request in the immediate aftermath, and samples have continued to trickle in since then.

Within weeks of the 2011 announcement, the office announced that it had identified one set of remains as those of William Bundy, a 19-year-old construction worker.

In 2017, the office identified a second set as those of 16-year-old Jimmy Haakenson, who disappeared after he phoned his mother in Minnesota and told her that he was in Chicago.

The submission of DNA from people who suspected Gacy might have killed their loved ones has helped police solve at least 11 cold cases of homicides that had nothing to do with Gacy, who was executed in 1994.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
A former Omaha woman was convicted of wire fraud in a federal court on Oct. 15.
Former Omaha woman scammed employer, convicted of wire fraud
Jesse's Place in east Omaha caught fire early Sunday morning but was unoccupied at the time.
North Omaha business catches fire overnight, no injuries
Community rallies behind Tabor, Iowa family
Tabor, Iowa community helps harvest crops after family loses farmer in tragic accident
Abandoned hotel in southwest Omaha fuel neighbor, city concerns

Latest News

The case involves a lawsuit against the Colombian government over whether to kill or sterilize...
US judge: Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ legally ‘people’
Toy show collection
Midwest Collectible Toy Show boasts good turn out for final event of year
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., in this file...
Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements
The Midwest Collectible Toy Show hosted its fourth and final event of the year over the...
Midwest Collectible Toy Show