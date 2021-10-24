Plattsmouth Civil War veteran’s procession route announced for Oct. 30

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The procession route and proper burial for Plattsmouth’s Civil War Union Army Private Benton Kinkead’s remains have been announced for October 30.

The Plattsmouth Veterans Association will inter the cremated remains of Civil War Veteran Private Kinkead, who will be returning home after more than 100 years, at Oak Hill Cemetary for his honored burial. The public is invited to attend.

The procession route will be departing from the VFW Hall around 11:30 a.m. The Sons of the Union Army Veterans of the Civil War will lead the route to the interment site.

Parking will be available nearby in a parking lot north of Burger King and the First Baptist Church lot. The First Baptist bus will provide transportation from there to the cemetery - pickup begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30. There will not be seating, the public is advised to bring their own chairs if necessary.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.