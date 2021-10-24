Advertisement

Plattsmouth Civil War veteran’s procession route announced for Oct. 30

Funeral plans in Nebraska for Civil War veteran
Funeral plans in Nebraska for Civil War veteran
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The procession route and proper burial for Plattsmouth’s Civil War Union Army Private Benton Kinkead’s remains have been announced for October 30.

The Plattsmouth Veterans Association will inter the cremated remains of Civil War Veteran Private Kinkead, who will be returning home after more than 100 years, at Oak Hill Cemetary for his honored burial. The public is invited to attend.

The procession route will be departing from the VFW Hall around 11:30 a.m. The Sons of the Union Army Veterans of the Civil War will lead the route to the interment site.

Parking will be available nearby in a parking lot north of Burger King and the First Baptist Church lot. The First Baptist bus will provide transportation from there to the cemetery - pickup begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30. There will not be seating, the public is advised to bring their own chairs if necessary.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned hotel in southwest Omaha fuel neighbor, city concerns
A former Omaha woman was convicted of wire fraud in a federal court on Oct. 15.
Former Omaha woman scammed employer, convicted of wire fraud
Dylan Reid Aubey, 20, of Texas
Texas man leads police on chase through Nebraska, Kansas
Missing juvenile reported by La Vista officer found
Cayla Pritchard, 36, of Omaha was sentenced in a federal court for conspiracy and possession...
Omaha woman federally sentenced for intent to distribute cocaine

Latest News

Mayan art and culture on display at the MaMo Gallery, currently parked next to the Pop-Up Oasis...
Mayan art on display in MaMo’s mobile gallery
Robert Thielen, 25, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 20 for being a felon in possession...
Omaha man sentenced for felon in possession of 16 firearms
Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
Jesse's Place in east Omaha caught fire early Sunday morning but was unoccupied at the time.
East Omaha business catches fire overnight, no injuries