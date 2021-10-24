Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced for role in 2019 armed bank robbery

A 40-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a 2019 armed robbery at a Bank of the West in Omaha.
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 40-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months imprisonment for bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Court documents state that Melvin L. Wilson of Omaha was sentenced on Oct. 18 by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon. After Wilson’s release, he is required to serve a five-year term of supervised release and is ordered to pay $36,959 in restitution.

Authorities say an Omaha Police and FBI investigation determined Wilson drove a rented Infiniti sports car to a Bank of the West in Omaha on Aug. 16, 2019. Documents reveal that Wilson covered up one of the car’s license plates with dealer plates and was accompanied by another male identified as Skyler Sanders.

It is reported that Sanders allegedly walked into the Bank of the West and brandished a handgun while Wilson was waiting outside as the get-a-way driver. Documents reveal Sanders made the bank tellers give him $36,959 from the drawers.

After the robbery, officials say Wilson and Sanders fled in the Infiniti sports car before abandoning it a few blocks away from the bank. During the investigation, Wilson’s DNA was found on a black mask that was found inside the Infiniti. Sanders’ DNA was also found inside the vehicle.

While Wilson was sentenced on Oct. 19, Sanders’ bench trial ended on Sept. 1 and is awaiting a judgment.

