Omaha man sentenced for felon in possession of 16 firearms

Robert Thielen, 25, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 20 for being a felon in possession of firearms.
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 35-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced by a federal court for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Court documents state that Robert Thielen was sentenced on Oct. 20 to 51 months imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

Officials say that on Dec. 8, 2020, the Omaha Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at Thielen’s residence in Omaha and located 16 firearms. The firearms were examined by the ATF who determined the weapons had been transported into the state.

Documents reveal Thielen was previously convicted of felony theft on Feb 5, 2010, in Douglas County and consequently was prohibited from possessing firearms.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

