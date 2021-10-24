Mayan art on display in MaMo’s mobile gallery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s moveable art space, the MaMo Gallery, has opened the doors of its converted Mayflower trailer to the local Mayan community.

Arte Maya was on display this weekend next to the Pop-Up Oasis at the corner of Leavenworth and 13th Street. It is scheduled for two more openings Saturday and Sunday, October 30 and 31, from 10:00 am to noon each day.

Communidad Maya Pixan Ixim Executive Director Luis Marcos provided insight into the exhibit on a rainy Sunday.

“With us you really can’t separate art from the spiritualty and the worldview of the Maya,” Marcos said. “This is what we’re attempting to highlight here, our spirituality, our worldview, through art.”

Marcos said the exhibit may be extended, or even moved to another location, which is often the case with MaMo. He was excited when the gallery organizers contacted his community about curating an exhibit and parking the trailer next to the Pop-Up Oasis, where the Mayans have a small plot of their own used for planting food for harvest in the garden.

“For us, the Maya people, the relationship with Mother Earth is a spiritual relationship,” Marcos said. “Planting our sacred seeds is something that is very important to our culture here, so we are very grateful to this collective.”

For more information about MaMo’s gallery and BFF art programs, visit their website. You can learn more about the Pop-Up Oasis collective here. To learn more about the local Mayan community, you can visit the website for Comunidad Maya Pixan Ixim. It is the second year for the MaMo Gallery to highlight the Mayan culture next to the Pop-Up Oasis.

