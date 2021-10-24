Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Rainy, cool, and windy Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we have mentioned the past few days, Saturday was the pick of the weekend! Sunday will be a good day to spend indoors with on-and-off rain, cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and gusty winds.

Storms fired up on cue after 10 PM Saturday evening near the Kansas and Missouri borders. These showers and storms lifted north during the overnight hours and stayed below severe limits. However, the front triggering the rain stalled out, allowing for training of showers and storms over Columbus to Omaha to Red Oak. As of 7 AM Sunday, many spots around the Metro have already picked up 1.5″ of rain!

Some breaks are being seen this morning, but more rounds of showers and storms are expected throughout the day. Cloudy skies otherwise, with temperatures hovering in the 40s and lower-40s for most. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely (higher amounts where storms trained this morning) with gusty winds around the area of low pressure.

Additional rainfall from 7 AM - Midnight (WOWT)

The rain exits off to our east overnight, with clouds decreasing late. Partly cloudy skies return Monday with highs warming into the mid-50s.

Temperatures rise into the 60s Tuesday, with winds gusting 30-35 mph. Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday before pushing east Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.