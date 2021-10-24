Advertisement

Former volunteer firefighter facing sexual assault charges

A former Waterloo volunteer firefighter is facing sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in May 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. - A Waterloo volunteer firefighter has been charged with sexual assault after authorities say he drugged a woman and attacked her while she was incapacitated.

The Douglas County Attorney has charged 27-year-old Brandon Hanusek with first-degree sexual assault of a mentally or physically incompetent person.

Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Travis Harlow said he placed Hanusek on administrative leave after he was charged in May. Hanusek posted a $2.500 bond after he was arrested in early June and he remains free while the case is pending.

