Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud

Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former nurse in Nebraska City was sentenced in an Omaha federal court for acquiring a controlled substance by fraud.

Court documents show Skye Parde, 38, was sentenced on Oct. 20 to three years of probation and is required to pay a $5,000 fine.

Documents reveal that in Nov. 2018, administrators with Ambassador Health in Nebraska City, reported theft of controlled substances to local law enforcement after learning that narcotic pain medication had been repeatedly filled from a pharmacy but not logged as given to patients.

Authorities said more than 6,000 tablets of Hydrocodone, Tramadol, and Oxycodone prescribed to 23 different assisted-living patients had been ordered but were missing from the facility.

Most of the medication refills had been ordered by Parde when she was employed as a registered nurse on the night shift at the facility.

