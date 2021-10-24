East Omaha business catches fire overnight, no injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department crews responded to a reported business fire early Sunday morning near 24th and Grant streets.

Omaha Fire responded to the business, Jesse’s Place, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Crews reported smoke and fire on arrival.

Omaha Fire crews reported doors were forced and a window with steel bars had to be cut in suppression efforts. OFD says the fire was quickly extinguished and determined to be incendiary.

