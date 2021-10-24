Advertisement

East Omaha business catches fire overnight, no injuries

Jesse's Place in east Omaha caught fire early Sunday morning but was unoccupied at the time.
Jesse's Place in east Omaha caught fire early Sunday morning but was unoccupied at the time.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department crews responded to a reported business fire early Sunday morning near 24th and Grant streets.

Omaha Fire responded to the business, Jesse’s Place, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Crews reported smoke and fire on arrival.

Omaha Fire crews reported doors were forced and a window with steel bars had to be cut in suppression efforts. OFD says the fire was quickly extinguished and determined to be incendiary.

