David’s Evening Forecast - Rain moves out, staying cool to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain and storms moved in late last night, and never seemed to leave today. Showers and storms brought occasional heavy rain to the metro, with rainfall totals climbing into the 2 to 4 inches range for much of the immediate metro. Rain has finally started to taper off this evening and should be mostly out of the area by 7 to 8pm. The rain may be leaving, but the cloudy, breezy, and chilly conditions will linger. Winds of 15 to 25mph along with temperatures in the low 40s are expected for the evening. Winds back off a little overnight, with lows in the upper 30s by morning.

Rainfall Totals for Sunday (WOWT)

We get a break from the rain for a couple of days to start off the week. Clouds may linger for a time on Monday, but we should see a little more sunshine. A northeast breeze will keep us cool, with highs in the low and mid-50s for most. More sunshine and a strong south breeze on Tuesday should help to boost highs back into the lower 60s. The break from the rain quickly comes to an end Tuesday night as another storm system pushed out into the middle part of the country.

Thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches. Rain showers and occasional thunderstorms will likely linger throughout the day Wednesday, with rainfall totals in the 1/2 to 1.5 inch range for much of the area. Rain should taper off Wednesday into Thursday morning, with just a few showers lingering early Thursday. Drier weather will return for the second half of the week, sticking around into Halloween. If you’re planning on trick-or-treating this year, a warm costume is in order! Temperatures likely on the chilly side for this upcoming Sunday.

