UPDATE: LFR responds to fire at LCC; one person transported to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center near 3216 W. Van Dorn Street on Saturday at around 11:23 a.m.

According to a reporter, Nebraska State Patrol and multiple ambulances were also at the scene.

According to LFR, the incident is still under investigation right now by state fire Marshall’s office. Given the nature of the facility, LFR had more units there and requested additional medic units. LFR officials said it takes additional time to get into facility because of required security measures.

The fire was confined to a small area. One person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more details.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 3216 W. Van Dorn Street on Saturday at around 11:23 a.m. (Kamri Sylve)

