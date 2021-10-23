OPD introduces new training program to recruit out-of-state officers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police departments across the nation are struggling to hire officers. Because of that, they are having to find new ways to draw in candidates.

The Omaha Police Department is now taking a new approach to recruiting officers with experience. Omaha will soon become the only police department in the state able to train out-of-state officers.

“This will be the first time ever that the Omaha police training unit, and we have a state-of-the-art training facility, will be able to actually instruct certified law enforcement officers from outside of the state that actually have a yearning and would love to be a part of the Omaha Police Department,” said Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez, Omaha Police Department.

OPD says opening up recruitment to already sworn-in officers from other states will be an added benefit to our entire community.

“We want to be able to attract experience because we know the more experience you have as a police officer, the chances are less, less probability that you are going to have altercations on the street because a lot of these officers have experienced situations very volatile,” said Gonzalez.

Up until this point, officers from other states wanting to work here would have to train in Grand Island at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.

This change means those officers get to be right in the action in Omaha for 10 to 12 weeks while they train.

“Those officers would be able to come to Omaha, live in Omaha, go to training on day shift. That’s a big deal for some individuals because if this is a place that you are going to work, it would be nice to undergo training in our academy,” said Gonzalez.

Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez has been working hard to bring this new program to Omaha.

He says having it here means while these officers will be learning all of the local laws. This training goes beyond that.

“We do a lot more mental health training in our academy that other departments maybe don’t. We go above and beyond in Omaha and it’s a holistic approach.”

OPD says this program will mirror the in-state lateral hiring training already happening. They say opening the field to those out of state will be a game-changer.

“We want to make sure that our police department not only reflects the community but we want to make sure we attract the best,” said Gonzalez.

OPD says it’ll start the training for those out-of-state officers in mid to late 2022.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.