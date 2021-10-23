Omaha woman federally sentenced for intent to distribute cocaine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman, Cayla Pritchard, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 18 for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine.

Court documents state Pritchard, 36, was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Bataillon and will be required to serve a four-year supervised term of release after her imprisonment.

Authorities report that on June 26, 2020, the Nebraska State Patrol Commercial Interdiction Unit was working at a parcel delivery service when they discovered a package containing crack and powder cocaine. An undercover officer then delivered the package to Pritchard on the front porch of the Omaha residence listed on the package.

Documents reveal that Pritchard accepted the package and went into the residence. Officers then served a search warrant on the property, discovering Pritchard and the unopened package in the living room.

Reports say that during a post-arrest interview, Pritchard admitted she lived at the residence and claims she accepted the package for a friend. Authorities later served another search warrant for Pritchard’s phone revealed several texts with a suspect indicative of drug dealing.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.