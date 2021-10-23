Advertisement

Omaha woman federally sentenced for intent to distribute cocaine

Cayla Pritchard, 36, of Omaha was sentenced in a federal court for conspiracy and possession...
Cayla Pritchard, 36, of Omaha was sentenced in a federal court for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine on Oct. 18.
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman, Cayla Pritchard, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 18 for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine.

Court documents state Pritchard, 36, was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Bataillon and will be required to serve a four-year supervised term of release after her imprisonment.

Authorities report that on June 26, 2020, the Nebraska State Patrol Commercial Interdiction Unit was working at a parcel delivery service when they discovered a package containing crack and powder cocaine. An undercover officer then delivered the package to Pritchard on the front porch of the Omaha residence listed on the package.

Documents reveal that Pritchard accepted the package and went into the residence. Officers then served a search warrant on the property, discovering Pritchard and the unopened package in the living room.

Reports say that during a post-arrest interview, Pritchard admitted she lived at the residence and claims she accepted the package for a friend. Authorities later served another search warrant for Pritchard’s phone revealed several texts with a suspect indicative of drug dealing.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 adults, 2 teens arrested after shots fired at northwest Omaha apartments
Why are there so many new apartment complexes in Omaha?
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Missing juvenile reported by La Vista officer found
Abandoned hotel in southwest Omaha fuel neighbor, city concerns

Latest News

Sammie Ranson, 30, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 18 for seven years imprisonment...
Man federally sentenced for two Omaha armed robberies
A former Omaha woman was convicted of wire fraud in a federal court on Oct. 15.
Former Omaha woman scammed employer, convicted of wire fraud
Omaha Police responded to a call Friday evening for one victim who walked into the hospital...
Omaha Police respond to walk-in gunshot victim at hospital
Hour by hour forecast - Saturday
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Cool and breezy Saturday with increasing clouds