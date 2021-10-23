Advertisement

Omaha Police respond to walk-in gunshot victim at hospital

Omaha Police responded to a call Friday evening for one victim who walked into the hospital...
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers responded to Immanuel Medical Center Friday evening for one male who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say they arrived at the hospital around 6:45 p.m. and met with the 34-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim was then transported to Bergan Mercy for further care.

Omaha Police are still investigating the incident.

