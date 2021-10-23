Omaha Police respond to walk-in gunshot victim at hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers responded to Immanuel Medical Center Friday evening for one male who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say they arrived at the hospital around 6:45 p.m. and met with the 34-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim was then transported to Bergan Mercy for further care.

Omaha Police are still investigating the incident.

