Man federally sentenced for two Omaha armed robberies

Sammie Ranson, 30, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 18 for seven years imprisonment...
Sammie Ranson, 30, was sentenced in a federal court on Oct. 18 for seven years imprisonment after pleading guilty to two past armed robberies in the Omaha area.
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 30-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in a federal court for committing two armed robberies at commercial businesses in Omaha.

Court documents reveal Sammie Ranson, 30, was sentenced on Oct. 18 by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillonto to serve seven years imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Ranson reportedly pled guilty to each robbery on July 19.

Documents state that Ranson admitted to assaulting one employee of a Boost mobile store on April 5, 2020, while he was armed with a knife during the robbery. In the other robbery, Ranson said he threatened to kill two employees at a Subway restaurant he robbed on March 30, 2020, if they reported the incident to the police when he left.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Omaha Police Department.

