Man arrested in Des Moines shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Detectives have made an arrest in the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in northeast Des Moines.

Police said Saturday in a news release that 27-year-old Darren Antwon Diggs was charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Police say Diggs and the victim knew each other and that the motive appears to be drug-related robbery. The victims name has not been released.

Officers responding to multiple reports of gunfire at 5:41 a.m. Friday found a man who had been shot. Although officers attempted lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene.

It was the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

