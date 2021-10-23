Advertisement

Man arrested in Des Moines shooting death

Darren Antwon Diggs, 27.
Darren Antwon Diggs, 27.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Detectives have made an arrest in the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in northeast Des Moines.

Police said Saturday in a news release that 27-year-old Darren Antwon Diggs was charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Police say Diggs and the victim knew each other and that the motive appears to be drug-related robbery. The victims name has not been released.

Officers responding to multiple reports of gunfire at 5:41 a.m. Friday found a man who had been shot. Although officers attempted lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene.

It was the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

