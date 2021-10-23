Advertisement

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Cool and breezy Saturday with increasing clouds

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is the pick day of the weekend, with rain chances increasing overnight and throughout the day Sunday.

Saturday is starting off on another chilly note, especially for areas north of I-80 where overnight lows dropped into the 30s. More 40s are dotting the map for spots along and south of the Omaha Metro.

Hour by hour wind gusts
Hour by hour wind gusts(WOWT)

Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, with highs topping out in the lower-60s. Conditions will be breezy, with easterly winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions take us into tonight, with scattered storms after 10 PM. A few storms tonight may contain a hail threat.

Periods of showers and storms are in the forecast for Sunday, with cooler highs in the lower-50s. Winds will shift from the east to the north, with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures Sunday night drop into the upper-30s as rain pushes east.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

We’ll stay dry Monday and most of Tuesday, ahead of our next rain chance late Tuesday night through early Thursday. Highs will be seasonably cool this week, ranging from the mid-50s to the lower-60s.

Currently -- Halloween looks dry, but breezy and cool. Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

