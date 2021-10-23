Advertisement

Lincoln man indicted for receiving child porn

(pexels.com)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 58-year-old Lincoln man was indicted by a grand jury on allegations of child exploitation crimes.

Matt Tibbels has a two-count indictment of “committing child exploitation crimes between August 31, 2020, and October 5, 2021,” according to the release.

The first count is charges of receipt of child porn and the second count is charges of possession of child porn. When receiving information about a daycare in Tibbels’ home, the Federal Bureau of Investigation quickly got a criminal complaint and search warrant.

“There are few crimes more heinous than the sexual exploitation of children. Protecting vulnerable children from those who traffic in child sexual abuse material will always be a priority for FBI Omaha and our Crimes Against Children Task Force. The FBI will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners to rapidly investigate cases to protect these most innocent of victims.”

FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel

There isn’t a schedule for Tibbels’ next court appearance as of Friday and officials say there won’t be a preliminary examination since the jury found probable cause in the indictment.

