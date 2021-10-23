Advertisement

Former Omaha woman scammed employer, convicted of wire fraud

A former Omaha woman was convicted of wire fraud in a federal court on Oct. 15.
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One former Omaha woman has been sentenced in a federal court for wire fraud.

Court documents state that Morgan L. Perkhiser, 37, was sentenced on Oct. 15 by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. Perkhiser was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment followed by a two-year term of supervised release, she’s also ordered to pay $468,144 in restitution.

Reports say an FBI investigation determined Perkhiser was employed as a junior office manager and bookkeeper for D. Thompson Realty. The investigation revealed Perkhiser electronically deposited unauthorized checks written by herself into her personal bank account using a mobile app.

Documents state that checks written by Perkhiser made payable to herself were also not authorized by D. Thompson Realty and were not related to certain approved business-related purposes.

It is reported that from Dec. 2015 through Dec. 2018, Perkhiser wrote approximately 190 unauthorized checks that were negotiated from D. Thompson Realty bank accounts to Perkhiser’s personal bank accounts or the account of her husband. Losses to the company totaled $468,144.

The investigation revealed Perkhiser used the fraudulently obtained money to pay for personal lifestyle expenses, including online shopping, food, and other entertainment.

