First responders conduct disaster training at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large-scale training exercise took place Saturday morning at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield for first responders.

First responders were training for disasters that everyone hopes will never happen. However, their goal was to make it as authentic as possible.

The exercise featured a plane crash on departure from Eppley Airfield this morning. The fuselage was on fire, passengers were thrown from the plane and lying on the tarmac.

First responders quickly arrived, attacking the burning plane with fire hoses and attending to the injured.

Some victims were taken from inside the burning plane.

It was a terrible situation but thankfully not real. This exercise was a simulation of a disaster that the airport has to conduct every three years - a mass casualty event.

The training exercise featured a variety of different agencies. There were 18 in all, from firefighters to paramedics to more than 100 volunteers all acting as crash victims and family members.

There were more than 60 victims in Saturday’s mock drill. Each one of them was tagged according to the severity of their injuries and then grouped on colored tarps.

“I have eight greens, six yellow and seventeen reds.”

Adding to the realism of the training, a life net helicopter was brought in and rescue squads took some of the victims to area hospitals.

But with so many agencies involved...

“Communication during an event like this is absolutely critical,” said Steve McCoy, Omaha Airport Authority, “That’s part of what we’ll be testing and evaluating as well today, seeing what we learned from this exercise and making improvements to our program going forward.”

First responders say they couldn’t do this extensive training exercise without the volunteers giving their time on a Saturday morning.

Reid Thompson was one of them.

“One of my buddies is on Eppley, I was just kind of asked,” said Thompson, “He’s on the department so asked if I could come help out this morning so I didn’t have anything else going on.”

Saturday’s giant outdoor classroom forms the basis for how a major disaster would be handled should it ever occur.

“Every time we do this, we always learn something new and we put those things into our program to continue to grow and learn and become more effective with this in the future.”

The Federal Aviation Administration requires all Class One airports, like Eppley, to hold these training exercises every three years to maintain federal certification.

